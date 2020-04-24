PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Penn State players went quickly off the board during the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The first Nittany Lion taken on Friday was Yetur Gross-Matos. With the 38th overall pick, the Carolina Panthers selected the defensive end.

The Spotsylvania, Virginia native racked up 37 tackles and 19 sacks during his three-year college career. Starting in 2017, Gross-Matos played 38 games for the blue and white.

Gross-Matos is a person and player you can easily root for. Lost both his Dad and Brother to tragic accidents. He’s been motivated by his desire to make them proud. He has. 👍🙏🏻 — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) April 24, 2020

K.J. Hamler was selected 46th overall by the Denver Broncos.

K J Hamler WR (Penn State) to #Broncos — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) April 25, 2020

So Denver drafted Jeudy and Hamler. I guess they'll be passing the ball a lot — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) April 25, 2020

From Pontiac, Michigan, Hamler had 1,658 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns during his two years at Penn State.