PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Penn State players went quickly off the board during the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The first Nittany Lion taken on Friday was Yetur Gross-Matos. With the 38th overall pick, the Carolina Panthers selected the defensive end.

The Spotsylvania, Virginia native racked up 37 tackles and 19 sacks during his three-year college career. Starting in 2017, Gross-Matos played 38 games for the blue and white.

K.J. Hamler was selected 46th overall by the Denver Broncos.

From Pontiac, Michigan, Hamler had 1,658 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns during his two years at Penn State.

