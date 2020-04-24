BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 38,652 Total Cases, 1,492 Deaths
HOLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – State police announced the sudden death of one of their K9 officers, Tron.

In a Facebook post, police say Tron died due to a sudden medical condition. He was 9 years old.

K9 Tron was part of one of the state police’s six explosion canine detection teams. He was assigned to Troop G in Centre County and worked with Trooper Christopher Massari for his entire career.

“He was known for his boisterous disposition and constant barking — he could be heard approaching a scene from a significant distance away,” the Facebook post reads.

It goes on to say K9 Tron was “was involved in numerous high-profile incidents throughout his career and kept untold numbers of citizens safe.”

“Rest easy, Canine Tron. Thank you for your service.”

