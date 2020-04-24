HOLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – State police announced the sudden death of one of their K9 officers, Tron.
In a Facebook post, police say Tron died due to a sudden medical condition. He was 9 years old.
K9 Tron was part of one of the state police’s six explosion canine detection teams. He was assigned to Troop G in Centre County and worked with Trooper Christopher Massari for his entire career.
“He was known for his boisterous disposition and constant barking — he could be heard approaching a scene from a significant distance away,” the Facebook post reads.
It goes on to say K9 Tron was “was involved in numerous high-profile incidents throughout his career and kept untold numbers of citizens safe.”
“Rest easy, Canine Tron. Thank you for your service.”
