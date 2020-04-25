



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 21 new cases of Coronavirus across the county Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,198.

That’s 1,167 confirmed cases and 31 probable cases, according to health officials.

Of all the cases, health officials say 211 patients have been or are presently hospitalized.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 73 deaths.

Of reported deaths, 66 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and 7 are probable.

