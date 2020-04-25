



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Donald Trump is walking back comments made about disinfectants and he is pushing back against the criticism of those comments.

President Trump says he was being sarcastic and his comments have been taken out of context — but situations like this have happened with deadly consequences.

“But I was asking a sarcastic — and a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside,” said President Trump.

The makers of Lysol and other companies say you should never under any circumstances inject or ingest their cleaning products.

Health experts are reminding people to talk with their doctor before taking any treatments or medications.

A reminder to all Americans- PLEASE always talk to your health provider first before administering any treatment/ medication to yourself or a loved one. Your safety is paramount, and doctors and nurses are have years of training to recommend what’s safe and effective. — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) April 24, 2020

According to Dr. Michael J. Lynch, Pittsburgh Poison Control director, the products would kill the virus and their host by causing stomach damage, internal bleeding, and lung injuries.

He says always read the label.

If it says it can kill you, believe it and don’t take it.

“Sometimes things that seem very logical at face value turn out to be so easily transferable. Something that kills a virus doesn’t easily transfer,” said Dr. Lynch.

CDC reports a sharp increase in calls to poison centers for exposures to cleaners and disinfectants.

🚫 Don't mix cleaners!

Follow label directions!

Keep up/away from kids!

Questions? Call the poison center at 1-800-222-1222.#PreventPoison #PPC #MrYukhttps://t.co/34vmvfFmUB — Official Mr. Yuk – Pittsburgh Poison Center (@MrYukPgh) April 24, 2020

There have already been cases of people poisoning themselves during this pandemic.

They have been lookin for Hydroxychloroquine but instead got chloroquine phosphate — which is used to clean fish tanks.

Unfortunately it has caused some people to die as a result.

As always, be sure to read product labeling information.

