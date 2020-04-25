Comments
DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters responded to a fire in Duquesne early Saturday morning.
Crews from West Mifflin and Duquesne reported to the scene of the fire under the Thompson Run Bridge around 2:00 a.m.
According to Duquesne crews at the scene, the fire took place at two abandoned buildings near the rail yard.
There were no injuries and no one was inside at the time of the fire.
The fire is being considered suspicious.
It took around four hours to put the fire out, taking extra time because of no fire hydrants located nearby and water needing to be trucked in.
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.