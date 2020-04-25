BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 38,652 Total Cases, 1,492 Deaths
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania state government took a different approach Saturday morning, appealing Pennsylvanians to abide by the stay-at-home order.

“Our strongest defense against #COVID19 is staying home,” the Pennsylvania Twitter account tweeted along with a picture of “I’m Steel Staying Home,” and the Steelers logo.

Governor Wolf announced a color-coded plan for reopening parts of the state and potentially some stay-at-home orders starting May 8.

