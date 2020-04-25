Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania state government took a different approach Saturday morning, appealing Pennsylvanians to abide by the stay-at-home order.
“Our strongest defense against #COVID19 is staying home,” the Pennsylvania Twitter account tweeted along with a picture of “I’m Steel Staying Home,” and the Steelers logo.
Our strongest defense against #COVID19 is staying home. pic.twitter.com/x27GhWpj3q
— Pennsylvania (@PennsylvaniaGov) April 25, 2020
Governor Wolf announced a color-coded plan for reopening parts of the state and potentially some stay-at-home orders starting May 8.
