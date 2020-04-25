GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania woman awaiting sentencing on felony convictions of helping her cousin evade capture following a police officer’s slaying has been released from custody to ensure the safety of her unborn child amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Tribune-Review reports that a judge ruled Friday that 33-year-old Lisa Harrington can live with her husband and three children until six weeks after she undergoes a C-section in June.
Harrington had been held without bond following her hindering apprehension, evidence-tampering and firearms convictions stemming from the November 2017 slaying of New Kensington officer Brian Shaw.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
You must log in to post a comment.