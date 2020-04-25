BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 38,652 Total Cases, 1,492 Deaths
Filed Under:Congressman Conor Lamb, Conor Lamb, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Congressman Conor Lamb said on Friday that Pennsylvania was told not to expect any more personal protective equipment from the national stockpile.

Congressman Lamb tweeted Friday that he learned that Pennsylvania has been told not to expect any more masks, gloves, and gowns from the national stockpile.

This comes after the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that the number of cases of Coronavirus in the state climbed over 38,000, with nearly 1,500 deaths.

In Allegheny County, over 70 people have died while there are nearly 1,600 cases of COVID-19.

