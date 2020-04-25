



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Congressman Conor Lamb said on Friday that Pennsylvania was told not to expect any more personal protective equipment from the national stockpile.

Congressman Lamb tweeted Friday that he learned that Pennsylvania has been told not to expect any more masks, gloves, and gowns from the national stockpile.

I just learned that Pennsylvania has been told not to expect any more masks, gloves & gowns from the national stockpile. We have the FIFTH highest number of deaths & cases in the country, and our national government will not help. We are on our own. — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) April 24, 2020

This comes after the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that the number of cases of Coronavirus in the state climbed over 38,000, with nearly 1,500 deaths.

In Allegheny County, over 70 people have died while there are nearly 1,600 cases of COVID-19.

