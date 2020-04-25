BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 38,652 Total Cases, 1,492 Deaths
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Friday night, the Steelers selected two new players in the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

With the 49th overall pick, the Steelers picked up Notre Dame wide-receiver Chase Claypool. This was the Steelers first pick of the night and the draft, after trading their first-round pick last year to the Miami Dolphins for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Claypool, a speedy wide out, pulled in 150 catches for 2,159 receiving yards and 19 scores during his time with the Fighting Irish according to UND.com.

He runs a 4.42 40-yard dash, while standing at 6’4”. Claypool is from Abbotsford, British Columbia.

The Steelers second pick of the night came in the third round. It was the 102nd overall pick and a compensatory in which they selected linebacker Alex Highsmith.

Highsmith, from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte emerged as a top prospect at the outside linebacker position after a big senior season with the 49ers.

According to charlotte49ers.com, he recorded 75 tackles and 22 for a loss along with 15 sacks during the 2019-20 campaign.

He notched a season high in tackles (12) and sacks (4.5) in his final regular season game with the 49ers in a 38-22 win over Old Dominion on Nov. 30.

Many Steeler greats including Hall of Famer Rod Woodson and current wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster welcomed the new acquisitions via Twitter.

