



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department reported 13 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, increasing the total number of cases to 1,211.

That’s total number consists of 1,177 confirmed cases and 34 probable cases, according to health officials.

Of all the cases, officials report that 214 patients have been or are presently hospitalized.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 73 deaths. There have been no new deaths reported since Saturday.

Of reported deaths, 66 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and 7 are probable.

