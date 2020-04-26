Comments
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in McKees Rocks.
Allegheny County 911 was alerted to a shooting in the 300 block of Shingiss Street around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Responders discovered a 24-year old male victim who had been shot multiple times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.
