



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Governor Tom Wolf in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Sunday that 160 companies in 43 counties have been granted $13.5 million in funding.

The grants are part of the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program.

“These loans will help businesses in the commonwealth quickly access capital to address their critical needs while we continue to follow the governor and health secretary’s orders,” said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin. “Small businesses are the fabric of our commonwealth, and the Wolf Administration is committed to supporting them to the fullest extent during this unprecedented time.”

So far, under the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program, over $23 million has been awarded to restaurants, wellness centers, wineries, breweries, salons, and other businesses.

As of March 25, Gov. Wolf announced the Commonwealth Financing Authority was transferring $40 million to the Small Business First Fund, making $61 million available to be distributed as $100,000 loans for businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees.

Approved businesses and other financial resources can be found on the DCED’s website.