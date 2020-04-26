BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 38,652 Total Cases, 1,492 Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Birthday Surprise, Local TV, Pittsburgh EMS, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Andy is a three-year-old in Pittsburgh who loves ambulances and fire trucks.

So when Pittsburgh EMS learned it was his birthday and they had a huge fan, they decided there was no better way to celebrate than heading to his neighborhood for a surprise parade.

Lights, sirens, fire trucks, and other emergency vehicles came through the neighborhood as Andy and his parents watched from the steps of their home.

Comments