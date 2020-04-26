PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Andy is a three-year-old in Pittsburgh who loves ambulances and fire trucks.
So when Pittsburgh EMS learned it was his birthday and they had a huge fan, they decided there was no better way to celebrate than heading to his neighborhood for a surprise parade.
Three year old Andy loves ambulances, so Pittsburgh EMS surprised him with a parade for his birthday – complete with ambulances, a motorcycle, as well as Rescue & HazMat trucks.
Happy birthday Andy! We hope you liked the present of lights & sirens just for you.#HereForYou412 pic.twitter.com/tf0Bk62eGa
— Pittsburgh EMS (@PghEMS) April 25, 2020
Lights, sirens, fire trucks, and other emergency vehicles came through the neighborhood as Andy and his parents watched from the steps of their home.
You must log in to post a comment.