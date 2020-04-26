



SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — Herman K. Dupre, one of the founders of mountain and ski resort Seven Springs, died on Saturday.

Dupre’s death was confirmed by the Seven Springs resort. The resort commemorated Dupre in a Facebook post.

The Seven Springs family is saddened by the news of the passing of Herman K. Dupre (13 August 1932- 25 April 2020). … Posted by Seven Springs on Sunday, April 26, 2020

“Herman was a visionary leader in many ways… in the resort and snowmaking industries, but, more importantly, he was a friend and guide to many he encountered, and a loving husband to Sis, his wife of 63 years, and an inspirational father to his nine daughters,” the resort wrote in the post. “Together with the rest of the Dupre family, they forged a welcoming and important place for many in these Laurel Mountains.”

Seven Springs was opened to the public in 1937 by Dupre’s parents. Herman Dupre built a double-chair lift for the resort and is credited with building the first snowmaking system in 1960.

The cause of his death is not known at this time.