



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department reported 13 more cases of Coronavirus on Monday, in addition to six more deaths.

The total number of cases county-wide now stands at 1,224.

That total number consists of 1,190 confirmed cases and 34 probable cases, according to health officials.

Of all the cases, officials report that 213 patients have been or are presently hospitalized. Health officials say 83 of those patients have needed treatment in the ICU, and 50 of them have been put on a ventilator.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 79 deaths. Of those reported deaths, 72 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and seven are probable.

The Health Department says 54% of the patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The 65 and older age range climbed over the 50-64 age range last week for the second highest total number of cases. Twenty-nine percent of the cases are in the 65 and older bracket, 28% in the 50-64 bracket. The highest number of cases still remains in the 25-49 age range with 35%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 10 (1%)

19-24 – 81 (7%)

25-49 – 424 (35%)

50-64 – 347 (28%)

65 + — 354 (29%)

Health officials say 15,971 tests have been administered across the county.

