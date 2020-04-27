PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The furries won’t be coming to Pittsburgh this year.
Anthrocon 2020 was canceled because of coronavirus. It was scheduled for July 2 through 5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
It's with a heavy heart that we have to announce that we're cancelling AC 2020. Without an end in sight for the COVID-19 crisis it's not safe or responsible of us to hold the con.
All the info we have is at this link. https://t.co/0JX0Yeb3sb pic.twitter.com/lySqKI2kee
— #Anthrocon, Inc. (@anthrocon) April 27, 2020
“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce that we’re cancelling AC 2020,” a tweet read.
“Without an end in sight for the COVID-19 crisis it’s not safe or responsible of us to hold the con.”
