PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The furries won’t be coming to Pittsburgh this year.

Anthrocon 2020 was canceled because of coronavirus. It was scheduled for July 2 through 5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce that we’re cancelling AC 2020,” a tweet read.

“Without an end in sight for the COVID-19 crisis it’s not safe or responsible of us to hold the con.”

