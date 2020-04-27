



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With many area schools graduation ceremonies canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, one area school will be hosting their commencement at a local drive-in movie theater.

According to the Tribune-Review, Burrell High School has plans to hold its graduation ceremony at the Riverside Drive-In in Vandergrift on June 11th.

The Tribune-Review also reports that the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) has confirmed that drive-in graduations are permitted, but that the theaters are not allowed to show movies because they have been deemed non-essential businesses.

“A drive-in theater may host these events, but only if social distancing requirements are enforced to ensure the health and safety of attendees,” said Rachel Wrigley, DCED spokeswoman, to the Tribune-Review.

With Burrell High School finding a way to still host their graduation event, one would expect many other schools to try and find similar creative ways to help honor and congratulate their senior class.