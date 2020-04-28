Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 12th Port Authority employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the Port Authority said an eighth maintenance worker at the West Mifflin garage has tested positive for coronavirus. It is the 10th case of coronavirus at the garage.
The latest employee to test positive last worked on April 21 and has been quarantining, the Port Authority says.
The Port Authority also says the garage has been deep cleaned and sanitized, most recently April 24.
Employees at the West Mifflin garage are having their temperatures taken before their shift and sent home with pay if they have a fever.
The number of maintenance employees is also reduced at the facility.
