BALDWIN (KDKA) — Teachers and staff from the Baldwin-Whitehall School District organized a special surprise for the high school seniors Tuesday.
The district had individual customized yard signs made up for each graduating senior.
The signs were printed up with the students’ name, photo and senior year details.
Superintendent Dr. Randal A. Lutz said in a news release, “As we are all aware, our students are missing numerous milestone moments in their senior year when they abruptly realized that their days of walking the halls of Baldwin High School had come to an end.”
Once printed, the signs were organized by street address; and, today, the teachers and school staff delivered the signs to each student.
They were installed in the student’s front yard to celebrate the Baldwin High School Class of 2020.
