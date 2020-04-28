BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 43,264 Total Cases, 1,716 Deaths Statewide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Baldwin, Baldwin High School, Baldwin-Whitehall School District, Coronavirus, Graduation, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Whitehall

BALDWIN (KDKA) — Teachers and staff from the Baldwin-Whitehall School District organized a special surprise for the high school seniors Tuesday.

The district had individual customized yard signs made up for each graduating senior.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jim Cahalan)

The signs were printed up with the students’ name, photo and senior year details.

Superintendent Dr. Randal A. Lutz said in a news release, “As we are all aware, our students are missing numerous milestone moments in their senior year when they abruptly realized that their days of walking the halls of Baldwin High School had come to an end.”

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jim Cahalan)

Once printed, the signs were organized by street address; and, today, the teachers and school staff delivered the signs to each student.

They were installed in the student’s front yard to celebrate the Baldwin High School Class of 2020.

Comments