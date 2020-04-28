DUNBAR, Pa. (KDKA) – According to state police, 20-year-old Madison Marie Beeghley did something behind the wheel that one should avoid: tailgating a patrol vehicle.

It was right around Ridge Road on Route 51 North that the trooper let the woman from Dunbar pass him.

“We were able to get behind it as it was traveling at a high rate of speed,” said Trooper Robert Broadwater. “Weaving in and out of lanes. Doing things you shouldn’t be doing.”

Court records show troopers pulled Beeghley over at a Sunoco in Rostraver and when the woman rolled down the window, a troopers smelled “a strong odor of marijuana coming out of the car.” Troopers say Beeghley showed signs of impairment as well.

Thinking there were drugs in the car, troopers searched her vehicle.

“At one point when they were searching her car, Madison Beeghley asked if she could be excused,” said Trooper Broadwater. “At one point, she says ‘I’m just gonna walk home.'”

Troopers said “no” and put her in the back of their unit.

That answer did not sit well with Beeghley.

“At that time, she became very irate and combative. They put her in the back of the patrol vehicle where she began just flailing her body around the back of the vehicle,” said Trooper Broadwater.

According to investigators, troopers found a substantial amount of marijuana and Xanax in Beeghley’s vehicle. And when asked about it, troopers say Beeghley told them she purchased the drugs for her girlfriend.

“She wanted to spoil her girlfriend and she used her stimulus check for the government,” said Trooper Broadwater.

Beeghley is behind bars, facing a number of felony charges for the alleged drugs and motor vehicle violations.