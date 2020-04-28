UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Fayette County say a parking enforcement officer is facing a long list of charges after allegedly stalking woman and breaking into an apartment where she was staying.

Evan Gross, of Connellsville, is charged with burglary, stalking, loitering and prowling at night and criminal use of a communication facility.

According to the criminal complaint, a Nest camera caught the suspect in the apartment on April 26.

He was wearing clothes, including an N95 mask covering his face and blue gloves over his hands, that police say were later found in Gross’s Connellsville home.

The next day, police said the victim came forward with information on a possible suspect. She told investigators she had had a conversation with Gross a few days before that “made her uncomfortable.”

Uniontown Police say they brought Gross in for an interview in which he allegedly confessed to going to the apartment several times during the week of the incident.

The criminal complaint says Gross allegedly took photos of Amazon packages delivered to the building in order to determine which one the victim lived in. He also told police he allegedly tried to listen in on her conversations at the building.

On the day of the break-in, police say Gross admitted to driving passed the apartment at least twice, then parking nearby, changing clothes, walking back to the apartment and breaking in.

Police say inside, he first went to the second floor, then the third and entered the apartment.

Investigators say Gross told them he allegedly “checked the bedroom for condoms,” and “unlocked a window so that he would have access back into the apartment.”

Police say Gross works as a parking enforcement officer in the city of Uniontown.