PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Felicity Huffman’s daughter has reportedly been accepted to CMU.
People reports Sophia Macy, the daughter of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, is attending CMU’s theater program this fall.
Sophia’s Instagram bio now reads “CMU Drama ’24.”
“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was given a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal and was released early. She admitted to paying $15,000 in an effort to boost her daughter’s SAT score.
People reports Huffman told them Sophia didn’t know about the scheme.
Alumnus of CMU’s theater program include Leslie Odom Jr., Judith Light and Billy Porter.
