



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A church in Westmoreland County is reaching out to get food into the hands of a large number of people in need.

Calvary Church in Irwin began outreach to help those hurting when the coronavirus pandemic began. But the need in the community far surpassed the weekly outreach the church was holding.

The church is now holding “The Big Give” food distribution event, hoping to feed 1,000 people on Friday.

Planning for the event has been in the works for weeks as the community crisis continues.

“Crazy to think that we’re in a situation in the world where there is that kind of need,” said director Amber Beck.

The large Irwin church says the enormous need for food quickly extended beyond their weekly food drive.

“We would put the form up on Tuesday. And by three hours, we were filled,” Beck said.

After sharing the need for donations of food, canned meats, vegetables, boxed food and money on social media, people and businesses came forward to give 10,000 food items for those out of work.

“It’s a lot of worry and a lot of fear and a lot of uncertainty,” said Hannah Beth Berry, executive ministries assistant at Calvary Church.

Pastor Nick Poole says these very challenging times are forcing churches to rethink how things are done outside their walls.

“Trying to keep people connected and continue to care for our community, it can’t look like it did before,” said Poole.

Pastor Poole told KDKA News, “This is our chance, as the church across the country, to shine brightly and to show what it means to love people like Jesus did.”

Because such a large number of people are expected Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., registration is necessary.

Click here to register.