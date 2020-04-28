Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized a shipment of 1,600 counterfeit Roku remotes in Pittsburgh.
Officials say the shipment of 1,600 counterfeit remotes — worth $80,000 — arrived from China on April 13.
The remotes were headed to an address in Butler County.
“Customs and Border Protection officers remain committed to protecting the intellectual property rights of businesses while protecting consumers against potentially harmful counterfeit products,” said Kathleen Killian Schafer, CBP’s acting port director for the Port of Pittsburgh. “Consumers should be aware that counterfeit goods pose a health and safety threat and should protect their families by purchasing safe, authentic goods from reputable vendors.”
