



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local politician along with some area businesses are challenging Pa. Governor Tom Wolf in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the court filing, the campaign for Allegheny County Republican Danny DeVito, a state house candidate along with some local businesses say what Governor Tom Wolf is doing is causing “unprecedented damage to the economy.”

The request was jointly filed by DeVito’s campaign along with Realtor Kathy Gregory, “B and J” Laundry, Blueberry Hill Golf Course and the Caledonia Land Company.

Last night, they asked the U.S. Supreme Court to issue a stay on Governor Wolf’s order to close all non-life sustaining businesses due to the pandemic.

They say without intervention, tens of thousands of other businesses may not be able to recover from the severe financial distress caused by the order.

Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court rejected the challenge to the Governor’s order.

Meanwhile, Governor Wolf wants to reopen the state in three phases beginning next month.

He has said that the “stay at home order” is the best way to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

