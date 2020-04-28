HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts are facing a projected loss of up to 5% in the revenue from local taxes as coronavirus pandemic shutdowns take a heavy toll on the economy.
The Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officers said Tuesday it is projecting a loss of $1 billion, or 5%, in revenue from local taxes if an economic recovery lags.
The group says a quicker turnaround could limit losses to $850 million, or 4%. School districts reported spending about $30 billion in the 2017-2018 school year, the latest data available.
About $17.5 billion in revenue that year came from local sources, primarily property taxes.
