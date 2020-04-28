



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A top researcher at UPMC says before the economy can reopen, testing and contact tracing is needed to prevent future flare-ups and setbacks.

Think of us as the Steelers’ defense and the virus as a division rival.

Last month, infectious disease expert Dr. John Williams told KDKA it wasn’t the time to let up on social distancing.

“When the Steelers are playing the Bengals in the divisional playoff and we have the Bengals down 21-7, that is not the time to let up. That is the time to keep blitzing every play. So, I think that’s where we are now. It’s just hard to know it will be time to start lessening restrictions.”

But since then, the score has remained tilted in our favor.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan went back to Dr. Willaims to see if it is time to go prevent defense and reopen the economy.

“To go to prevent defense, you’ve got to have the right defensive back package,” William said. “You need to have the nickel or whatever your choice is. You need to have testing and contact tracing. You need to have Troy Polamalu back there.”

To reopen, he says we need testing to quickly identify, isolate and contain any flare-ups of the virus.

The equivalent of safety and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Troy Polamalu roaming the backfield.

“It’s Troy seeing the receiver zipping across the field and tackle them. And then he’s very alert on the next play,” Williams said. “We need to have the equivalent of Troy Polamalu in the backfield to go to a prevent defense at a society level to make sure we can catch the coronavirus.”

