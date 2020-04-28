



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When a deal fell through for Robert Levin to buy back his furniture stores and save 1,200 jobs, he made a promise to employees to help them financially. That promise is now being held up.

According to the Tribune-Review, Levin mailed checks in an enclosed letter to his former employees last week.

The letter sent to his former employees was sent out on April 23 and included an apology from Wolf.

RELATED:

“I’m sorry I haven’t been able to reach out to you sooner,” he wrote, according to the Tribune-Review. “I can’t express how heartbroken I am for the disappointment that occurred when I was unable to buy back the company.”

“This gift from me is tax free and does not need to be paid back. Please use it for health care premiums or for any expenses or needs you may have,” Levin wrote, the Tribune-Review said.

After initially planning to set up a fund that would provide grants and loans to his former employees, but the Tribune-Review says that Levin sped up the process by making a $2-million tax-exempt gift to the Howard Levin Memorial Fund.

The money from this fund is now being sent directly to the former employees.