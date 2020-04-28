Comments
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching the area after an armed robber allegedly held up a convenience store in Allegheny County.
Police say a white male wearing a hoodie and mask and armed with a rifle robbed Rossi’s Market on Forest Grove Road in the Kennedy Township area.
They say the female employee who was working was able to lock herself in the freezer. She reportedly wasn’t injured.
Officers are now checking the area where the robbery took place and looking for the suspect.
