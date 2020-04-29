Comments
HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in Homestead.
County 911 was notified of a shooting on the 200 block of 14th Street at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday.
Allegheny County Police say first responders arrived to find a 17-year-old male who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, but police did not provide an update on his condition.
Homicide detectives are initiating the investigation, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
