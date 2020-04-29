PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is saying the only things you should flush down the toilet are toilet paper and human waste, no exceptions — not even for “flushable” wipes.

According to the DEP, sewage treatment facilities have been dealing with an increase in non-flushable material clogging filters and equipment since the stay-at-home order was issued in March.

“Flushing things that aren’t meant to be flushed can damage your own sewer pipes as well as the sewer treatment facilities that we all depend on,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell in a press release. “Even so-called ‘flushable’ wipes shouldn’t be put in the toilet.”

South Park Township posted on Facebook Tuesday saying they were experiencing the same problem with their sewer lines.

Just because products like tissues, paper towels and single-use wipes are labeled “flushable” or “biodegradable,” the DEP says that doesn’t mean they should be flushed.

South Park Township asked its residents to throw out these non-flushable items instead of flushing them or putting them in basement floor drains and manholes.

“Continuing these practices may cause expensive sanitary sewer back-ups not only in your home, but in your neighbor’s home as well,” the township’s Facebook post says.