



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Recipes, is grilling on her back porch this week making Grilled Shrimp Tacos and using Chipotle’s recipe for guacamole!

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Spice Mix:

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon dried chopped garlic

6 dried chilies – seeds only

2 heaping tablespoons white sugar

1 ½ tablespoons sea salt

2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined

Sour Cream Sauce:

1 cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

Zest of 1 lime

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (or more to taste)

Red hot sauce to taste

2 tablespoons milk

Pico de Gallo:

1 pound ripe tomatoes, seeded and chopped

½ Vidalia onion, chopped

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (or more to taste)

1 garlic clove, minced

1 serrano chile, minced (or more to taste)

Sea salt to taste

Chipotle’s Guacamole:

2 ripe Hass avocados

2 teaspoons lime juice

2 tablespoons cilantro (chopped)

1/4 cup red onion (finely chopped)

1/2 jalapeño, including seeds (finely chopped)

1/4 tsp kosher salt

Slaw:

¼ small head green cabbage, very thinly sliced (about 2-1/2 cups)

¼ Vidalia onion, very thinly sliced

¼ cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon finely grated lime zest

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (or more to taste)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

8 flour tortillas, warmed

Pico de Gallo (see recipe below)

Guacamole (see recipe below)

Red hot sauce (to serve on the side)

Directions:

To make the spice mix: Combine all of the ingredients and store in a glass jar

Note: I usually make a large batch of this spice mix to have on hand for multiple uses as it’s a great spice mix for both seafood and chicken

To marinate the shrimp: In a medium size bowl, season the shrimp with a good amount of spice mix to coat the shrimp

To make the Sour Cream Sauce: Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and whisk until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use.

To make the Slaw:

In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, onion and cilantro. In a small bowl, whisk the lime zest and juice with the oil to blend. Toss the cabbage mixture with enough dressing to coat. Season to taste with salt.

To make the Pico de Gallo:

Combine all the ingredients in a medium bowl and toss to blend well. Season with salt to taste. Let stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to develop.

To make Chipotle’s Guacamole:

Choose the right avocado. It should feel squishy yet firm (like the palm of your hand), and be a nice dark green color on the inside.

Cut the avocado in half and the remove the pit. Scoop the avocados and place in a medium bowl. Toss and coat with lime juice. Add the salt and using a fork or potato masher, mash until a smooth consistency is achieved. Fold in the remaining ingredients and mix well. Taste the guacamole and adjust seasoning if necessary.

For the shrimp:

In a non-stick skillet, heat a small amount of olive oil. Add the seasoned shrimp and cook until the shrimp turns pink and is firm to the touch. Do not over-cook the shrimp, as they will tend to dry out and begin rubbery.

To serve:

Divide the shrimp in the tortillas and top with the Sour Cream Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Slaw and then top with the Guacamole. Pass the hot sauce to pass around for extra heat.

Serves: 8 (2 tacos per serving)