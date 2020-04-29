Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to new research, Pennsylvanians should be aware of scammers trying to steal your identity.
Researchers at Construction Coverage analyzed data from the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network 2019 Data Book and ranked states according to the number of identity theft reports per 100,000 population.
The data slotted Pennsylvania at No. 16. with 163 thefts per 100,000 population. There were also 20,899 total identity theft reports in Pennsylvania last year.
The most common was phone or utility fraud.
The top state for identity theft was Georgia.
