PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – 1,900 employees at UPMC St. Margaret were each given a $25 Giant Eagle gift card courtesy of the St. Margaret’s Foundation.

This marks the fifth program the St. Margaret’s Foundation has sponsored to help employees during the coronavirus pandemic. The foundation has provided help for childcare, groceries, household essentials, boxed lunches, and housing.

“St. Margaret Foundation donors have been overwhelmingly generous in support of our hospital family in this crisis,” said Mary Lee Gannon, the president of St. Margaret Foundation. “We have employees whose spouses have been laid off; whose children are now at home from school and need childcare and lunch; are purchasing extra cleaning and disinfectant materials to clean their badges and clothes every night, and more. Our employees have the same fears as everyone else, but show up every day ready to serve, knowing that doing so could make them the most vulnerable.”

Along with those assistance programs, St. Margaret’s Foundation also provided iPads for the hospital in order for patients to communicate with their families while there are no visitors allowed inside the hospital.