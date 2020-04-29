



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a nice day on Tuesday, another nice day is in the forecast for today.

A warm front is moving through the area this morning and the afternoon will be dry, just like yesterday.

Temperatures could reach as high as 75 degrees, making Wednesday potentially the warmest day of the year thus far.

However, the evening will see rain and storms move in but there is no chance for severe weather during that time.

Gusty winds will be possible during overnight storms.

Thursday will see scattered to widespread rain throughout the day as the upper low pushes east. Then on Friday, it will be mostly dry with only a chance for morning rain.

