



HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Convoy of Hope, a leading disaster relief organization, delivered 32,000 pounds of food and cleaning supplies to Allison Park Church in Hampton Township Thursday morning.

“We reached out to them about a month ago because we knew they were giving out supplies and we said, ‘Hey, we would love to be a regional distribution hub so that we can meet needs of the Pittsburgh region,'” said Kyler Sederwall, program manager at Allison Park Church’s Network of Hope.

Sederwall told KDKA’s Lisa Washington that he’s seen the increase in a need for food as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Our food bank alone, we’ve almost doubled the amount of traffic that we’ve seen. Normally, we serve about 120 families, but we’ve hit close to 200, some of those days,” Sederwall said.

The church’s regular food distribution is held at its main location in Hampton Township, every first and third Tuesday. With the increased need, they’re now expanding to their other five campuses.

“What we wanted to do on those second and fourth Tuesdays, those off Tuesdays, is pass out food to our other locations, and that’s what a lot of this food will be used for.”

Sederwall says being able to help those in need is a feeling that’s almost hard to describe.

“To be able to respond and say, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about you at this time. We love you; we just want to be able to put this in your hand so that your family can get through this with a little bit less financial stress.'”

He added, “To our church and our volunteers, it makes all the difference in the world. This is what we’re here for. We want to make a difference.”

The distributions are as follows:

First and third Tuesdays of each month from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hampton Campus, 2326 Duncan Ave. Allison Park, Pa. 15101

Second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 11 a.m. – 1p.m.

Butler Campus – 150 Legion Memorial Lane, Lyndora, PA 16045

Deer Lakes Campus – 908 Little Deer Creek Road, Russellton, PA 15076

Mt. Nebo Campus – 318 Nicholson Rd., Sewickley, PA 1543

North Side Campus – 3035 Perrysville Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15214

Ohio River Campus – 239 Merchant Street, Ambridge, PA 15003

To request a box of food, to donate supplies or to volunteer, https://www.allisonparkchurch.online/boxes-of-hope.