



BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – The number of COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania is updated daily and the number of deaths has spiked in nursing and personal care homes.

The numbers reflect the information from counties and municipalities that report them to the state and of the nearly 500 cases reported on Wednesday, 339 of them were from those homes.

In Western Pennsylvania, there was a significant increase in the number of deaths at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

It has seen 58 COVID-19 deaths and nearly 250 positive cases.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has said efforts are underway to make sure Brighton has enough personal protective equipment to protect staff and residents.

“Certainly the situation at the Brighton nursing home has been extremely challenging,” she said. “We are doing absolutely everything we can to help that home. We actually have installed a temporary manager to help the facility.”

Deaths are not reported by nursing home, but by county.

A consultant has also been contracted to work at Brighton to teach infectious control education and leaders there have phone calls with the Pennsylvania Department of Health at least once per day.

