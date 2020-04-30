ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Etna are looking for a young woman who has been missing since January

According to police, 20-year-old Kaylene Oehling was last seen on Jan. 9 and last talked to her mother on Jan. 10

She stands at 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She wears brown-framed glasses.

Police say she has stopped using her social media accounts, “which is not like her.”

She also takes medication, but police say she did not have that with her when she vanished.



4489965

Police say Kaylene also goes by the last name Young.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call Etna Police at 412-781-6271.