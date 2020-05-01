Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The body of a local fallen soldier was returned home on Thursday night.
Sergent Troy Stiner served 19 and a half years in the U.S. Army and served tours of duty in both Afghanistan and Iraq.
“He was such a good person, everybody that met Troy loved him,” said the family. “You could not say one bad thing about him, there’s no one on Earth that could say one bad thing. He was always happy-go-lucky, he was the prankster of the family.”
Sgt. Stiner joined the Army after graduating from the Brownsville Area High School in 2001.
He will be buried at LaFayette Memorial Park with full military honors.
