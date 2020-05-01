



CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Governor Wolf’s announcement of moving 24 counties to the “yellow” phase of reopening next Friday has left some relieved and others disappointed.

At the Grove City Premium Outlets, workers will spend the next week getting everything ready for the stores to reopen next Friday.

In New Castle, Lawrence County Commission Chairman Morgan Boyd says they’ll take a measured approach to reopening.

“I think it’s a good move. No one is out there saying ‘let’s jump out there in the fray entirely.’ We are doing it carefully for all of our workers,” says Boyd.

Some in Butler County waged an effort to lobby the Governor to move the county into the yellow phase but Commission Chair Dick Hadley isn’t surprised the stores will have to wait a bit longer to go under the yellow phase.

“It can’t come too soon in some ways, but it has got to be done correctly so we don’t fall into this second go around,” says Hadley.

Folks out picking up necessities today had mixed feelings about getting back to pre-COVID life.

Hal Luebbe lives in Cranberry.

“I’m not a big fan of the mask I’ve been wearing,” he says. “You have to to go into the stores. Sometimes you feel it’s overblown, but there’s still no cure for it, so in the back of your mind it’s still a bit risky.”

Wanda Ray says there is still too much unknown to risk it: “Nobody knows, so I’m going to stay safe the way that I can.”

“My husband and I are older and he’s high risk,” says Carol Irvin, “So we’re pretty much going to stay home as much as we can for a little while. “

But Yvonne Miceli of Gibsonia says it’s time to start the transition out of lockdown.

“I am ready,” says Gibsonia. “I think if everybody is respectful and keeps their distance — I think we have been, as America, we’ve done a good job of social distancing and I think we’re cautious now.”

While the 24 northern tier counties will open up next Friday, Butler along with the rest of southwestern Pa. will be looking towards May 15 or later.

The counties included in Wolf’s announcement are: Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango and Warren.