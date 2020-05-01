BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Announces Easing Of Restrictions In 24 Rural Northern Pa. Counties
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Chris Hoffman, East Carson Street, Greenfield Bridge, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Protest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A few dozen people gathered for a “cancel the rent” protest that started in the Hill District and made its way to the Greenfield Bridge.

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman was on the scene as the group grew to about 30 cars.

One of their stops was outside Congressman Mike Doyle’s office in the South Side, bringing traffic on East Carson Street to a standstill.

At the Greenfield Bridge, protesters planned to put a sign above the Parkway. Police tried to stop that, with an organizer saying they were told it would be a distraction to drivers.

Police and protesters eventually reached an agreement to have the sign hung on the inside of the bridge.

Traffic came to a halt on the bridge going from Greenfield toward Schenley Park.

Protesters are saying rents and utilities are due, but people are having a hard time paying that because of coronavirus.

Stay with KDKA for Chris Hoffman’s full report at 4 and 5.

Comments