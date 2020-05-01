PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A few dozen people gathered for a “cancel the rent” protest that started in the Hill District and made its way to the Greenfield Bridge.

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman was on the scene as the group grew to about 30 cars.

They have now moved to protest outside Congressman Mike Doyle's South Side Office.

One of their stops was outside Congressman Mike Doyle’s office in the South Side, bringing traffic on East Carson Street to a standstill.

At the Greenfield Bridge, protesters planned to put a sign above the Parkway. Police tried to stop that, with an organizer saying they were told it would be a distraction to drivers.

Police and protesters eventually reached an agreement to have the sign hung on the inside of the bridge.

Traffic came to a halt on the bridge going from Greenfield toward Schenley Park.

Police appear to have stopped them from putting up the sign.

Protesters are saying rents and utilities are due, but people are having a hard time paying that because of coronavirus.

