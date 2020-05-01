



MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Some outdoor businesses in Pennsylvania can reopen starting today, but anyone who wants to get out is facing safety changes because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Even so, golf courses, private campgrounds, marinas and guided fishing trips can now accept customers.

Workers at the Mt. Lebanon Golf Course are pleasantly surprised they were able to open up Friday. They didn’t expect to open until later this month, perhaps, next month.

“A lot of the golf courses around went scrambling trying to digest everything,” Golf Course Manager Dave Boal said.

Sudden, but welcoming news for many outdoor businesses.

Boal says it took about three days to get everything ready to go. He says while the game hasn’t changed, it won’t be hard to spot what has.

“Limiting only one customer in the golf shop at a time. Anybody inside the clubhouse building, no matter where you’re at in the building, you must where a mask,” said Boal.

And, there’s more.

Golfers will notice a yellow card at the wheel of every cart. It says “one rider, one bag in a cart.” Plus, workers use what they call a “sanitizing gun” to clean off the carts after every use.

Avid golfer Maryann Perri was thrilled to hit the links today, despite it being chilly outside. She was bundled up in her winter gear. She usually plays four games a week.

“Four nines, and maybe on a weekend, I’ll get in on an 18,” said Maryann Perri.

For Perri, it was a huge lifestyle change to completely stop playing her favorite game, one she’s glad she can do again.

“You want to be able to go out and hit the ball around, and now we can. It’s hard to be told you can’t,” said Perri.