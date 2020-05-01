



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Friday morning we find ourselves on the backside of the upper-low. This means a wind change with winds coming out of the northwest through the day.

Winds weren’t as gusty on Thursday as they were on Wednesday and with the low moving away over the course of the day, our winds will pick up just a little bit. Gusts will come from the northwest and they’ll be up to 25mph.

Temperatures will be in the mid-50s today.

Friday has a small chance for light rain throughout the day, similar to Thursday. While the chance is low, it will linger all day.

Going into the weekend, there is a small chance for rain which could move in after 6:00 p.m. The temperature on Saturday will return to near 70 degrees.

Sunday looks to be the hottest day over the next week, with high temperatures in the 70s, but that depends on the possibility of rain on Saturday night.

