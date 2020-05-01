BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Announces Easing Of Restrictions In 24 Rural Northern Pa. Counties
LOUISVILLE, KEN. (KDKA) — Researchers at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and the University of Louisville are working on a treatment for HIV that may help in the fight against coronavirus.

Video shows researchers working on reformulating a possible preventive treatment for HIV.

It is a nasal spray and involves a molecule that’s active against Ebola, SARS and other transmittable diseases.

The spray is in the animal trial phase.

If all goes well, they hope to fast-track the spray into humane trials later this summer.

