LOUISVILLE, KEN. (KDKA) — Researchers at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and the University of Louisville are working on a treatment for HIV that may help in the fight against coronavirus.
Video shows researchers working on reformulating a possible preventive treatment for HIV.
It is a nasal spray and involves a molecule that’s active against Ebola, SARS and other transmittable diseases.
The spray is in the animal trial phase.
If all goes well, they hope to fast-track the spray into humane trials later this summer.
