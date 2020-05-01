BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Cases Climb To 1,289, Statewide Cases Now 45,763
How To Order An Amish-Made Face Mask:

Masks may be purchased by visiting Byler’s Quilts and Crafts, 435 Quilt Shop Lane, Volant, Pennsylvania, or by sending a check or cash for $5 per mask with $2 shipping costs for each mask to that address and the masks will be mailed out the next day. For more information contact Susan Hougelman @ susanhougelman@gmail.com or 724-923-9730.

