BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Gov. Wolf Announces Easing Of Restrictions In 24 Rural Northern Pa. Counties
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Baltimore Ravens, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Snapchat


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Does Antonio Brown have aspirations of playing for the Steelers AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens?

While there have been no reports of the former Steelers’ wide receiver talking to Baltimore, he still got the rumor mill churning on Saturday with an edited picture of himself in a Ravens uniform posted to his Snapchat story.

Photo Credit: Antonio Brown/Snapchat

Brown’s cousin, Marquise Brown, was drafted by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft.

According to CBS Sports, Brown, his cousin, and Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson have worked out together in the past.

Comments