PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Does Antonio Brown have aspirations of playing for the Steelers AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens?
While there have been no reports of the former Steelers’ wide receiver talking to Baltimore, he still got the rumor mill churning on Saturday with an edited picture of himself in a Ravens uniform posted to his Snapchat story.
Brown’s cousin, Marquise Brown, was drafted by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft.
According to CBS Sports, Brown, his cousin, and Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson have worked out together in the past.
