PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Labrador Retriever is still the most popular dog breed, according to the American Kennel Club.

The AKC released its Most Popular Dog Breeds list on May 1, 2020.

It’s based on 2019 AKC registration statistics.

Labs top the AKC’s list for the 29th year in a row.

The German Shepherd is second, followed by the Golden Retriever.

The Pembroke Welsh Corgi is in the top 10 for the first time ever, according to the AKC.

The American Kennel Club’s list includes 193 breeds. The English Foxhound is the least popular breed on the list, coming in at 193.

Here’s a look at the breeds in the top 20:

  1. Retrievers (Labrador)
  2. German Shepherd Dogs
  3. Retrievers (Golden)
  4. French Bulldogs
  5. Bulldogs
  6. Poodles
  7. Beagles
  8. Rottweilers
  9. Pointers (German Shorthaired)
  10. Pembroke Welsh Corgis
  11. Dachshunds
  12. Yorkshire Terriers
  13. Australian Shepherds
  14. Boxers
  15. Siberian Huskies
  16. Cavalier King Charles Spaniels
  17. Great Danes
  18. Miniature Schnauzers
  19. Doberman Pinschers
  20. Shih Tzu

To see the full American Kennel Club Most Popular Dog Breeds list, click here.

