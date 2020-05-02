Comments
BELLEVUE, Pa. (KDKA) — Bellevue Police are seeking to identify the suspect in a case involving a stolen vehicle.
On April 20th, 2020, police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle from Trunzo Collision.
The vehicle was reportedly stolen from the parking lot during the overnight from April 19 to April 20.
Police officers were able to observe camera footage of the vehicle driving north on Ohio River Boulevard.
The suspect parked the vehicle at Bellevue Beer and went inside the store.
A photo of the suspect was able to be obtained.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bellevue Police.
