BELTZHOOVER (KDKA) — Police and medics responded to a car slamming into a building in Beltzhoover Saturday afternoon, according to Allegheny County dispatch.
Dispatch reported that one person had to be transported from the site of the crash.
The crash was reported to police at 1:42 p.m. Saturday. The car crashed into a building located at the intersection of West Warrington Avenue and Boggs Avenue.
The extent of the damage to the vehicle and the current status of the victim are unknown at this time.
