PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Cherry City Fire Station is holding a food donation drive Saturday.
From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the station will be collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations at 309 Davis Avenue in Pittsburgh. Checks can be made out to Network Of Hope.
McCullough Elementary School in Jeannette, Pa. is also hosting a food drive at 213 Watt Road from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday. Organizers are also asking for non-perishable items, and donations will go to Penn Trafford community food pantries. When dropping off food, only one person may exit a vehicle to donate the items and that person must be wearing a mask.
